Supreme Court questions 10x gap in retailer price vs MRP of cancer drugs

Questioning the wide gap between the price at which some essential medicines are sold to retailers and the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on their packs, the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the ten-fold disparity.

The Supreme Court asked why such a large disparity was permitted and said it was “absolutely shocking” that the printed MRP of an essential cancer drug was ₹27,000 when the price to retailer (PTR) was ₹2,700.

The bench comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vikram Nath said, “There are essential medicines for cancer on which the MRP is printed as ₹27,000 while the PTR is ₹2,700. This is absolute rampage and carnage. This is broad daylight dacoity with patients.”

“The MRP is 10 times the rate at which it is provided to the retailers. If this is not extortion, then what is it? People sell their houses, ornaments to get treatment,” the bench said.

"It is very surprising that the authorities who are supposed to take action on this are silent," it said.

The observations came during the hearing of petitions seeking tighter regulation of medicine prices, including the pricing of non-scheduled drugs.

The top court also highlighted the impact of high medicine prices on patients, particularly when treatment is funded through government health schemes. It noted that where hospitals purchase medicines and subsequently receive reimbursement under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the higher price can ultimately be borne by taxpayers.

PTR vs MRP: What is the difference?

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The two prices are therefore not expected to be identical. The gap can account for costs and margins across the distribution chain, including those of distributors and retailers, as well as applicable taxes. However, the top court was concerned about the scale of the disparity in the examples before it.

An example presented to the SC included medicines with an MRP of ₹73 and PTR of ₹22.75, and another with an MRP of ₹61 against a PTR of ₹9.65.

Why is the SC questioning the pricing system?

The petitions before the court challenged what petitioners described as gaps in the existing medicine price-control framework. Under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, medicines listed in Schedule I are subject to ceiling prices. The petitioners argued that the initial price of non-scheduled medicines is not similarly regulated.

According to submissions made before the Supreme Court, a manufacturer launching a non-scheduled medicine can initially set its price without a regulatory ceiling, although subsequent increases are restricted to 10 per cent. The petitioners said this leaves a large portion of medicines outside direct price control and creates room for substantial differences between the manufacturer's sale price and the MRP.

The hearing also covered medical-device pricing, generic medicines, prescription practices and concerns over excessive trade margins. One of the petitioners argued that the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which regulates the prices of drugs in India, has data on PTR and price-to-stockist figures but does not make the relevant data publicly available on its portal.

For medicines covered by price control, the government fixes ceiling or retail prices through the NPPA. The government said in March 2026 that 131 anti-cancer drugs had effective ceiling prices.

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on September 29. (With PTI inputs)