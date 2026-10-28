Supreme Court questions ECI on asking deleted Delhi voters to file Form 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) why it was asking voters deleted from Delhi’s draft electoral roll to register again using Form 6, even though their names had appeared on the 2026 voter list.

The court said Form 6 was meant for first-time voters and asked why those who could not submit enumeration forms should not be allowed to do so now or use Form 8 to update their addresses.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana was hearing petitions filed by Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri, challenging aspects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Delhi.

Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the ECI, told the court that the commission would examine the concerns and consider remedial measures, including extending the deadline for submitting enumeration forms.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said that of the 4.7 million voters excluded from the draft roll, 4.3 million had been classified as “permanently shifted” or “absent”. He argued that many had not received the enumeration form and were now being asked to submit Form 6, which requires applicants to declare that they had not been registered as voters before.

“All that they can do is to fill in Form 8. It’s for shifted voters. But the EC is saying in this SIR, you can’t fill in Form 8, you have to fill in Form 6 to be included in the draft roll. They are making people give a false declaration that they have not voted before. One easy solution is there: Allow people to fill in the enumeration form even now. Those who have shifted should fill in the enumeration form and Form 8. Form 6 is for new voters,” Bhushan said.

Chief Justice Kant questioned why the commission was placing the burden on voters to approach the authorities and not contacting them directly.

Justice Bagchi said that if the 2026 electoral roll was the reference point, voters who had temporarily moved or could not be reached should not automatically be treated as new applicants. He suggested creating a separate category for those who had not received the enumeration form and seeking declarations explaining their non-response. The Bench also proposed publishing the list of excluded voters and asking them to contact their nearest booth-level officer (BLO) to submit Form 8, wherever applicable.

“We will take up (the matter) after two weeks. The effort should be to reduce the gap of 43 lakh (4.3 million). One suggestion [make sure] list is published telling that you are the 43 lakh persons who were earlier shown in so and so...that we have not been able to contact you, please see that you are able to contact us. Ask them to contact nearest BLO and fill Form 8,” the CJI said.

“Tell that Forms 6 and 8 are still welcome. Keep on persuading people,” he added. Naidu said the ECI would discuss the suggestions. The matter will be taken up after two weeks.

The court yet to rule on the legality of ‘logical discrepancy’ category

During the hearing, the Bench said it had not ruled on the legality of the ECI’s use of the “Logical Discrepancy” (LD) category to flag inconsistencies in voter records during the SIR.

Justice Bagchi said the court’s permission to use the category in West Bengal was only an interim arrangement and did not amount to an endorsement. The category was not used during the Bihar SIR, he noted. “The Bihar SIR is not a binding precedent. There, the ECI had not undertaken Logical Discrepancy as a category. We have permitted you in Bengal as an interim arrangement. We have not finally adjudicated on the legality of Logical Discrepancy. We don’t want to make further comment,” he said. Bhushan told the court that 1.934 million voters in Delhi had been marked under the category and argued that the ECI had not clearly defined what constituted a logical discrepancy.

Justice Bagchi asked why the commission was reopening the records of people whose names appeared on the 2003 electoral roll.

Naidu said 95 per cent of those flagged under the category had been restored to the roll. The judge said the court would examine the legality of the classification in greater detail.