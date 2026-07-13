Supreme Court sends Kalyani siblings' ₹1 trn family dispute to mediation

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the Kalyani siblings' dispute to mediation to resolve their long-running dispute over their ancestral wealth and promoter stakes in listed companies, including flagship Bharat Forge. The assets are estimated to be worth more than Rs 1 trillion.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan insisted that Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath explore the possibility of an amicable settlement over the next two weeks. The Bench said it would request former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to mediate the family dispute.

The apex court also directed the Bombay High Court not to proceed with Sugandha Hiremath's suit before it.

The proceedings before the apex court arose from a Bombay High Court judgment delivered in May, which had declined to refer the dispute to mediation after noting that Baba Kalyani had not agreed to the process.

The underlying suit was instituted in 2023 by Sugandha Hiremath and her husband, Jaidev Hiremath, who seek enforcement of an alleged family arrangement said to have been reached in June 1994 between Baba Kalyani and his father, Neelkanth Annappa Kalyani. They contend that the arrangement required the transfer of shares in listed speciality chemicals company Hikal Limited held through Kalyani family-controlled entities.

According to the Hiremath family, they currently hold about 34.84 per cent of Hikal, while Kalyani Investment Company Limited and BF Investment Limited together own around 34.01 per cent.

They argue that implementation of the 1994 arrangement would raise their stake to nearly 68.85 per cent, giving them majority voting control.

The Kalyani side disputes the existence of any binding agreement for the transfer of the shares and contests the interpretation placed by the Hiremath family on a handwritten note prepared by Neelkanth Kalyani following a family meeting in 1994.

The Hikal litigation is one among several proceedings arising from a broader family dispute involving Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath, their brother Gaurishankar Kalyani and members of the next generation.

The Hiremath family claims that several assets, including promoter holdings in Bharat Forge and Kalyani Steels, stakes in private companies, land, real estate, jewellery and bank deposits, form part of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) estate.

Sugandha Hiremath's children, Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi, have separately filed partition suits asserting coparcenary rights in the alleged HUF assets. The Kalyani family, however, denies the existence of any such HUF and maintains that the businesses and properties are not joint family assets available for partition.

Multiple connected civil, partition and probate proceedings are currently pending before courts in Mumbai, Pune, Wai and Karad.

During Monday's hearing, the Chief Justice urged the parties to revisit their stand on mediation despite earlier failed settlement attempts before the Supreme Court and a Pune district court.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that mediation should not be approached with hostility, while the Chief Justice expressed optimism that negotiations could lead to a resolution, observing that personal differences sometimes outweigh the value of the assets involved.