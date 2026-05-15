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Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear cases via videoconferencing on Mondays, Fridays

Supreme Court to hear cases via videoconferencing on Mondays, Fridays

The Supreme Court has shifted to virtual hearings on select days and introduced work-from-home and car-pooling measures to conserve fuel

e-courts, court, judiciary, video conference, live-stream, live stream, online digital

The communication from the apex court also said that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the registry are permitted to work from home (WFH) for up to two days every week

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear cases exclusively through videoconference on Mondays and Fridays, and judges “unanimously resolved” to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves in order to ensure optimum fuel utilisation. 
The move came following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on cutting down avoidable expenditure due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. 
“Matters listed on miscellaneous days (i.e. on Mondays, Fridays, or such other days as declared to be miscellaneous), and matters listed during the Court’s partial working days, shall be heard by videoconferencing only. 
“The Registry shall ensure that links for the videoconferencing are sent in a timely manner, stable videoconferencing facilities are maintained and timely technical assistance facilities are extended so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon’ble Court,” a circular issued said. 
 
The communication from the apex court also said that till further orders, up to 50 per cent of staff in each branch or section of the registry are permitted to work from home (WFH) for up to two days every week, provided that the remaining staff remain available in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning. 
“The Registrar concerned shall ensure that a weekly roster is prepared before the commencement of the week. Staff who are permitted to work from home are directed to remain available on the telephone and be ready to attend office, in case of requirement, at any time. 
“The concerned officers shall also ensure the timely completion of various tasks assigned to them. If, after considering the essential nature of the work in a branch or section, the concerned Registrar is of the opinion that a work-from-home arrangement is not effective, the Registrar may restrict or modify such arrangements for that branch or section,” the circular said. 

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

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