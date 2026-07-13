Monday, July 13, 2026 | 08:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court upholds Sebi's action against Kotak AMC, MD Nilesh Shah

Supreme Court upholds Sebi's action against Kotak AMC, MD Nilesh Shah

Supreme Court upholds Sebi's findings against Kotak AMC in the Essel FMP case, citing regulatory lapses and compliance failures

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Bhavini Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the findings of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak AMC), its Managing Director Nilesh Shah and other senior officials in the Essel Group fixed maturity plan (FMP) matter, holding them liable for regulatory lapses in the management of the schemes.
 
A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed appeals filed by Kotak AMC, Kotak Trustee Company and six senior executives, upholding Sebi's conclusion that the fund house had breached its regulatory obligations by extending the tenure of debt securities beyond the maturity of the schemes without complying with the prescribed framework, failing to exercise adequate due diligence, and delaying mandatory disclosures to investors and the market regulator.
 
 
The top court also directed Kotak AMC to pay litigation costs of ₹30 lakh and Kotak Trustee ₹20 lakh, while leaving undisturbed the monetary penalties imposed by Sebi.
 
"The 1996 Regulations make no distinction between a breach resulting in profit and a violation resulting in loss. Neither do we. Market integrity being the paramount consideration, profit or loss to investors is immaterial to determine whether a regulatory infraction has occurred," the Bench observed.
 
Concluding the judgment with a broader message for the mutual fund industry, the court said: "Mandate first, gains later; Sebi compliance, never falter."

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court sends Kalyani siblings' ₹1 trn family dispute to mediation

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks UP SIT status report on alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement

Supreme Court

SC seeks reply from Nusli Wadia, Bombay Dyeing on Sebi's appeals

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking nationwide ban on viewing pornography

SC, Supreme Court

SC seeks SIT report on pleas seeking probe into Ram temple donations row

 
The dispute relates to investments worth ₹266 crore made by six closed-ended Kotak Mutual Fund FMPs in zero-coupon non-convertible debentures issued by Essel Group companies Konti Infrapower & Multiventures and Edison Utility Works. The investments were secured through pledged shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
 
Following a sharp decline in the value of the pledged shares in 2019, Kotak AMC opted to restructure the debt exposure instead of enforcing the pledged securities. That decision resulted in part of the investments being redeemed after the schemes had reached their scheduled maturity.
 
Sebi found that this amounted to an unauthorised extension of the schemes without obtaining investors' consent or adhering to the regulatory requirements governing rollovers.
 
Expressing its disapproval of the conduct of the appellants, the Bench observed that the manner in which they handled the matter, while failing to keep investors, Sebi and the court adequately informed, met "their stern disapproval".
 
The verdict effectively affirms the Securities Appellate Tribunal's March 2026 ruling, which had upheld Sebi's findings on regulatory violations and the penalties imposed on the fund house and its officials.
 
The tribunal had, however, set aside Sebi's direction requiring Kotak AMC to disgorge a portion of the investment management fees after noting that investors had ultimately recovered their investments along with interest.
 

More From This Section

Road, Leh, Ladakh

Ladakh to set up autonomous hill development councils for all 7 districts

Competition commission of India, CCI

CCI fines HP India, resellers ₹142 crore in GeM bid-rigging cartel cases

rath yatra, puri

Puri rejects Iskcon's untimely Rath Yatra, seeks PM's intervention

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the Convocation Ceremony of King George's Medical University, Lucknow | Photo: screengrab from X/ @rajnathsingh

AI cannot replace human compassion: Rajnath Singh to budding doctors

Ram Mandir, Ram Temple

Ayodhya Ram temple trust invites CEO applications amid donation theft row

Topics : SEBI Supreme Court Kotak Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC Q1 ResultsGoogle Health Review AppLava Bold N2 5G ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIT Stocks TodayBlue Cloud Hit Upper CircuitTechnology NewsPersonal Finance