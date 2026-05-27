Supreme Court upholds state power to curb online betting platforms

A Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan overturned the judgments of the Madras and Karnataka High Courts that had earlier invalidated the state legislations.

“Since betting and gambling are treated as res extra commercium (things outside commerce), no fundamental right can be claimed to carry on such activities,” the court observed.

The apex court further held that once monetary stakes are introduced, the distinction between games of skill and games of chance loses significance for the purpose of state regulation.

“When the element of betting and gambling enters the picture, the nature of the game ceases to be of relevance,” the judgment stated.

The court said that wagering money on uncertain outcomes raises serious concerns relating to addiction and the pursuit of financial gain.

Rejecting the contention that betting on games of skill falls beyond the legislative competence of states, the Bench held that while games of skill may not amount to gambling in themselves, states are still empowered to regulate or prohibit betting activities connected to such games.

The court also accepted the states’ arguments based on public health and public order considerations, taking note of concerns relating to addiction, financial distress and suicides allegedly linked to online gaming involving stakes.

The dispute arose from legislative changes introduced by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to criminalise online games played for money, including traditionally recognised skill-based games such as rummy and poker.

Tamil Nadu first promulgated an ordinance in November 2020, which was later replaced by the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021. The law amended the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930 by expanding the scope of “gaming”, introducing Section 3-A to prohibit wagering or betting in cyberspace, and altering the earlier exemption available to “games of mere skill”.

As a result, even games such as rummy and poker could attract penal consequences if played online for money or stakes. The state defended the legislation on grounds that online gaming was addictive, exploitative and linked to instances of suicide.

Online gaming companies challenged the law before the Madras High Court, arguing that courts had consistently recognised rummy and similar games as games of skill.

They relied on precedents including Chamarbaugwala, K Satyanarayana and K R Lakshmanan to contend that games involving substantial skill constitute protected business activities under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

In August 2021, the Madras High Court struck down the relevant portions of the amendment, holding that the broadened definition of gaming permeated the entire legislation and could not be severed.

The High Court, however, clarified that the state was free to enact a constitutionally valid law regulating betting and gambling.

Karnataka subsequently enacted the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, amending the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. The law similarly expanded the definition of gaming to include online games involving wagering or betting through tokens, electronic transfers and virtual currency. It also covered risking money on uncertain outcomes, including in games of skill.

The amendment enhanced punishments and made several offences cognisable and non-bailable.

The Karnataka law was challenged by gaming companies, industry associations and individuals connected with games such as rummy, chess, carrom, bridge, scrabble and fantasy sports. The state justified the law by citing concerns over public order, public health, suicides and nearly 28,000 gaming-related cases registered over three years.

In February 2022, the Karnataka High Court invalidated the amendment, observing that it was substantially similar to the Tamil Nadu law and holding that merely shifting a game of skill from a physical to an online format did not alter its essential character.