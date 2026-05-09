Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM, leads state's first BJP govt
Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
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Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday.
Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.
The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 11:41 AM IST