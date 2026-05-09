Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM, leads state's first BJP govt

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a grand ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule in the state.