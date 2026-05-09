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Home / India News / Suvendu deeply connected to people: Modi wishes Bengal CM 'fruitful tenure'

Suvendu deeply connected to people: Modi wishes Bengal CM 'fruitful tenure'

Adhikari took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states

Suvendu Adhikari-Modi

Suvendu has made a mark as a leader who remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters: Modi wrote | Image: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister, saying that he was deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations.

Adhikari took the oath at the iconic Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

In his message for Adhikari, Modi wished the first BJP chief minister of the state a "fruitful tenure".

"Congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's chief minister. He has made a mark as a leader who remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters," Modi wrote on X after attending the event.

 

"My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," he wrote and posted with the message an image of Goddess Durga and another of him congratulating Adhikari on the stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Narendra Modi West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal BJP

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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