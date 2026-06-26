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Home / India News / Symbol of justice: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

Symbol of justice: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

The prime minister conveyed the message on the occasion of Muharram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects to commemorate the completion of two years of the BJP led government in the state, at Rairangpur, in Mayurbhanj district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and said it continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice.

The prime minister conveyed the message on the occasion of Muharram.

"The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is also a reminder of the enduring power of courage and conviction," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Muharram is observed by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

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