Symbol of justice: PM Modi remembers sacrifice of Imam Hussain on Muharram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and said it continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice.

The prime minister conveyed the message on the occasion of Muharram.

"The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is also a reminder of the enduring power of courage and conviction," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Muharram is observed by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala.