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Home / India News / Tamil govt appoints two IAS officers as secretaries to CM Vijay

Tamil govt appoints two IAS officers as secretaries to CM Vijay

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay appointed two senior IAS officers as secretaries and unveiled welfare schemes after forming a coalition-backed government

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Although Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam did not secure a majority on its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, its leader managed to secure support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M) and IUML

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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The Tamil Nadu government has appointed two IAS officers to serve as official secretaries to the new Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay, who assumed office on Sunday.

A state government order said that Dr P Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary-Secretary I to the CM.

Similarly, the order stated that G Lakshmi Priya, Secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary II to the CM.

Although Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam did not secure a majority on its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, its leader managed to secure support from the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M) and IUML, bringing together 120 MLAs and crossing the 118-seat majority mark to form the government.

 

Vijay also introduced three public welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety and drug eradication in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : joseph vijay chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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