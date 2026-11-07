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Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM orders rollout of free laptop scheme for college students

Tamil Nadu CM orders rollout of free laptop scheme for college students

First and second-year UG, diploma students studying in government and state-aided colleges in a string of courses, including medicine, agriculture, and law, will benefit

C Joseph Vijay, C Joseph, Vijay

A high-level committee will be formed under the chief minister's leadership for implementing the free laptop scheme (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the implementation of the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students, and Rs 2,000 crore is the allocation for the initiative, the state government said on Saturday.

A high-level committee will be formed under the chief minister's leadership for implementing the free laptop scheme, announced in the 2026-27 budget, for college students.

First and second-year UG, diploma students studying in government and state-aided colleges in a string of courses, including medicine, agriculture, and law, will benefit from the free laptop scheme, the government said in an official release.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government joseph vijay chandrasekhar

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 2:30 PM IST