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Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for govt employees, teachers

DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government

Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM, C Joseph Vijay

The release further said that Vijay has pledged to take measures to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances for government employees and teachers.

With the revision, the Dearness Allowance (DA) was increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective from January 1, 2026, an official release said.

The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of ₹1,230 crore for the state government.

The release said the government would allocate the required additional funds, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of government officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.

The release further said that Vijay has pledged to take measures to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people.

 

It added that government officials and teachers play a pivotal role in designing various schemes and implementing them successfully.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Dearness Allowance tvk tamilaga vettri kazhagam joseph vijay chandrasekhar

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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