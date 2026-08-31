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Home / India News / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces hike in milk procurement price by ₹3 to ₹44

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces hike in milk procurement price by ₹3 to ₹44

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a second hike in Aavin milk procurement prices this month, raising the rate to ₹44 a litre to support dairy farmers

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

Apart from the relief to boost rural economy, Vijay unveiled major multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced major policy decisions regarding a further hike in Aavin milk procurement price for dairy farmers, and also unveiled a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics.

Announcing further increase in the Aavin-milk procurement prices, aimed at providing a crucial relief for the dairy farmers across the state, he said the state government has approved a ₹3 per litre increase in the milk procurement price, raising it from ₹41 to ₹44 per litre.

The announcement on enhancing the procurement prices comes closely on the heels of an earlier hike announced on August 19 in the Assembly, that had raised the price from ₹38 to ₹41.

 

He said the decision to address dairy farmers' growing concerns over rising cattle feed costs and maintenance expenses would entail the state government an additional financial outlay of ₹60 crore monthly, translating to an annual expenditure of ₹720 crore.

Apart from the relief to boost rural economy, Vijay unveiled major multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state.

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Unveiling major investments to boost the state's power grid, manufacturing base, and tech ecosystem, he said ₹33,066 crore has been earmarked for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme to set up 196 new substations and lay 15,000 km of power lines.

A 1,600 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Station will be set up in Tuticorin through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, involving an investment of ₹20,800 crore, he said.

On combating urban flood resilience and high load demands, the CM said Chennai's distribution network will receive upgrades worth ₹1,762 crore.

A Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing Park will be set up at Maduramangalam in Kanchipuram district at a cost of ₹175 crore. Further, Coimbatore is slated to get a ₹400-crore FinTech Hub to accelerate digital financial services.

CM Vijay also announced plans to establish a multi-modal logistics hub in Tiruchirapalli region to strengthen industrial supply chains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government joseph vijay chandrasekhar Milk prices milk farmers milk consumption

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST