Tamil Nadu government formation standoff deepens; Kerala CM race heats up

High-stakes drama is unfolding in the two southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala after the election results.

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government formation is getting delayed after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s stance of asking for proof of support from 118 MLAs before inviting the party to form the government. The party is weighing legal options and is simultaneously in talks with the CPI, CPM, and Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to ensure a majority, with all three parties having two seats each.

Though the Congress has offered support, taking the total number to 113, it still requires six more seats to reach the magic number of 118 MLAs. The Left parties are expected to take a call by Friday, and there were reports of TVK seeking two more weeks’ time from the governor to form a government. On the other hand, a senior TVK leader told Business Standard that clarity on this may emerge within a day or two.

However, in Kerala, three Congress stalwarts — AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, and party veteran Ramesh Chennithala — are fighting it out in public for the chief minister’s post. In the Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party, winning 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats.

Following a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday, Congress state in-charge Deepak Dasmunshi said that the CLP had left the final decision on choosing a leader to the party’s high command.

The underlying tension in the race for the chief minister’s post is now out in public, with several leaders taking sides, party workers putting up flex boards on streets, and in some places coming out in public supporting their favoured leaders.

On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, there were reports that the two Dravidian parties, the DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK, were in talks to jointly form a government. The DMK, with 59 seats, and the AIADMK, with 47 seats, are the second- and third-largest parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. However, later, the DMK clarified that it would sit in the Opposition, respecting the people’s verdict.

“DMK has decided to function as an effective Opposition despite Congress betrayal (and perhaps other alliance parties). AIADMK is pushing BJP to stop TVK from forming the government. That is disrespecting people’s mandate. Hope democracy prevails,” said DMK Lok Sabha MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy.

According to the TVK, the governor’s move is against the 1994 Bommai verdict, in which the Supreme Court ruled that the majority of a government must be tested only on the floor of the House and not through the governor’s discretion.