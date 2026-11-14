Vijay govt fast-tracks ₹1.14 trn investment proposals received since May

Tamil Nadu has secured investment commitments worth ₹1.14 trillion through 112 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with the potential to generate 132,771 jobs, since the new government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay took charge in May this year, according to a government statement issued on Saturday.

Of these, 83 MoUs have progressed to the land allotment stage and beyond.

As part of efforts to accelerate investment implementation, the state government on Friday held the first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission (TNIPC).

The government aims to strengthen the state's position as a leading global industrial and investment destination, with the ambitious objective of building a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036.

Investment commission to fast-track projects

The Commission was constituted on November 3, 2026, under Section 16-A of the Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Act, 2018, as amended through the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion and Facilitation Legislation, 2026.

It is chaired by the chief secretary, with the additional chief secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, serving as its member-secretary and convener.

The Commission comprises 20 members representing key government departments, including Finance, Energy, Information Technology, Housing and Urban Development, Transport, Environment, Labour Welfare and Commercial Taxes, among others.

Representatives of leading industry associations, including the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), also participated in the meeting.

The Commission will focus on major investment proposals involving investments of ₹200 crore and above, projects expected to generate at least 5,000 jobs, and proposals requiring inter-departmental coordination for faster implementation.

It will also facilitate the effective utilisation of opportunities arising from India's free trade agreements (FTAs).

The chief secretary inaugurated the remote approval system for the Industries Department, covering 37 industrial services.

Of these, 18 services have already been operationalised, representing 48 per cent implementation.

The overall implementation progress of signed MoUs currently stands at 74.11 per cent, according to the government.

The Commission reviewed preparatory work for the New Industrial Policy 2027.

Consultations with various stakeholders have been under way since July 2026, while existing industrial policies are also being evaluated to identify areas requiring revision and improvement.

Directions have been issued to expedite the preparation of the new policy.

The Commission also reviewed the implementation of more than 25 reforms across 11 departments through 23 government orders issued since May 2026.

Key reforms include simplifying land-use conversion requirements for industrial purposes, including removing certain requirements for obtaining no-objection certificates from the Agriculture Department and district Collectors.

The Commission reviewed applications received through the Single Window Portal for various approvals, licences and clearances required by industries.

Of the 21,753 applications received, 19,323 have been disposed of, according to the government.

The Commission also reviewed investment facilitation through its inter-departmental coordination mechanism.

Investment-related clearances worth ₹1,700 crore have been facilitated, while additional investment proposals exceeding ₹2,000 crore have been converted into actionable proposals over the past six months.