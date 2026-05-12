Vijay shuts 717 liquor outlets: Tamil Nadu's long battle with prohibition

Within two days of taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations in the state, to be completed within two weeks.

The shops are operated by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) and number about 4,765 in the state, of which 276 are near places of worship, 186 are near educational institutions, and 255 are near bus stands.

Other parties in the past have called for shutting Tasmac shops near such places, despite the revenue they generate for the Tamil Nadu government.

This is not the first time the state government has ordered the closure of liquor shops. Tamil Nadu has several instances in its political history where governments ordered liquor shop closures, imposed prohibition, or significantly restricted alcohol sales.

History of liquor prohibition in Tamil Nadu

1937: Congress introduces prohibition

After the Congress won the election for the first legislative assembly in the British-ruled Madras Presidency in 1937, the liquor ban followed in Tamil Nadu. The first chief minister of Madras Presidency C Rajagopalachari, banned all liquor—first in Salem in 1937, and applied it to the entire state by 1948. His government introduced a sales tax to compensate for the loss in state revenues. The ban was the longest in the state and was widely supported.

1971: Karunanidhi lifts prohibition

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government eventually lifted prohibition in the state in 1971 despite Rajagopalachari trying his best to persuade CM M Karunanidhi against the decision. Karunanidhi ended the prohibition on arrack, toddy and Indian-made foreign liquor.

He argued that prohibition would be ineffective unless implemented nationwide, as neighbouring states continued to profit from liquor sales while Tamil Nadu lost revenue. Soon after the DMK lifted the ban, allegations of corruption in liquor licence allotments emerged.

The Karunanidhi government reintroduced prohibition in 1974 after criticism.

1977–1980: MGR relaxes liquor controls

After coming to power, M G Ramachandran relaxed prohibition rules. Initially, liquor consumption required permits, but by 1980, alcohol sales had expanded again, including low-cost liquor sachets. After initially supporting prohibition, Ramachandran lifted the ban on arrack and toddy in his second term in 1981, this time under heavy state monitoring and five separate laws.

The state allowed the private sector to begin manufacturing Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Tamil Nadu in 1982-83. In 1983, Tasmac was created to control the wholesale trade of arrack and Indian-made foreign spirits.

1991: Jayalalithaa reimposes prohibition

After returning to power in 1991, the AIADMK government reintroduced prohibition under J Jayalalithaa, who had promised to ban arrack and toddy if elected. The ban lasted for a decade.

2003: Tasmac takes over liquor retail

In 2003, the state established a monopoly on IMFL, taking control of procurement and retail sales. The government amended the Prohibition Act, giving it exclusive rights over liquor sales in the state. Tasmac later emerged as the government's biggest source of revenue, generating over ₹50,000 crore annually.

2016: Jayalalithaa shuts 500 Tasmac shops

On the first day of her new term in May 2016, Jayalalithaa ordered the closure of 500 state-run Tasmac outlets and reduced shop timings as part of “phased prohibition”.

Subsequently, the government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami shut another 500 liquor shops and 169 bars in February 2017, continuing Jayalalithaa’s phased prohibition policy.

In 2023, the M K Stalin-led DMK government ordered the closure of 500 liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, fulfilling its poll promise of moving towards a ‘phased prohibition’.

Vijay’s latest order now places his government within Tamil Nadu’s long and politically sensitive history of balancing prohibition demands with the state’s dependence on liquor revenue.