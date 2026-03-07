Taranjit Singh Sandhu likely to take charge as Delhi LG on Mar 11
Sandhu's appointment was part of a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts effected in several states and Union territories by the president late Thursday night
Former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu will likely take charge as the lieutenant governor of Delhi on March 11, an official said on Saturday.
Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu appointed the former diplomat as the Delhi LG, replacing VK Saxena, who has been in office for nearly four years.
"LG VK Saxena will hand over the charge next week. Sandhu is likely to take charge on Wednesday," an official said.
Sandhu, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on United States affairs. He served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC multiple times.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Delhi ministers.
First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 11:17 PM IST