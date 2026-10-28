Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tata Group being criminally destroyed, alleges Rahul Gandhi amid feud

Tata Group being criminally destroyed, alleges Rahul Gandhi amid feud

Indian business is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's plaything, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

His remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?" Indian business is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's plaything, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

 

"You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," Gandhi said.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or Tata Group on Gandhi's allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyclone, Cyclone Arnab

Cyclone Arnab: No loss of life reported in Andhra Pradesh, says CM Naidu

heatwave

India among countries with highest heatwave exposure for infants, elderly

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC issues guidelines for officers' transfer, posting ahead of UP polls

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi wakes to 'poor' air as AQI hits 228, two stations cross 300

Cyclone, Cyclone Arnab

Cyclone Arnab's landfall along Andhra coast to continue for 2-3 hours

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Tata group Tata Sons noel tata N Chandrasekaran

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayAther Energy ShareMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferHindustan Unilever ShareGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:42 AM IST