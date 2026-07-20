Tata Steel to invest ₹10k cr in Jharkhand by 2028, creating 2k jobs

Tata Steel on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in its Jharkhand projects by 2028, which will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The company aims to have 40 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) steelmaking capacity in India, up from the present 27.35 MTPA, through capacity expansion and transition to low-emitting steelmaking routes.

"Tata Steel is committed to invest Rs 10,000 crore in its Jharkhand projects, including Rs 7,000 crore in HIsarna & Easy Melting Technology by 2028. In total, the investment will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs," a company official told the media here.

Tata Steel Chief of Corporate Communication, Sarvesh Kumar, said proposed investments included Rs 2,600 crore in expansion of the Tinplate Division, while Rs 1,500 crore will be invested in the Combi mill.

HIsarna, a patented Tata Steel technology, is an innovative low-carbon iron-making route that enables direct production of iron without the need for conventional coke, sinter, or pellet plants.

"The technology has been operating successfully at our Netherlands site for the last 10 years, producing 60,000 tonnes per annum, which validates its scalability," an official said.

"A one-million-tonne pilot plant is planned within the existing Jamshedpur ecosystem to leverage available infrastructure, and the hot metal produced will be used in the Jamshedpur steel melt shops. The engineering study for this project has commenced," the official said.

Key advantages of the HIsarna route include the flexibility to use coking coals readily available in India, reducing dependence on imported coking coal and lowering raw material costs.

It also offers significantly lower capital expenditure compared to conventional steel plant construction, since several upstream facilities can be avoided.

From a sustainability standpoint, HIsarna emits approximately 20 per cent less carbon dioxide than the traditional blast furnace route.

Tata Steel has a consolidated steelmaking capacity of over 36 MTPA -- excluding the UK's 3.2 MT under transition -- in India (27.35 MT), the Netherlands (7 MT), and Thailand (1.7 MT) to cover South East Asian markets.

The company aims to increase its capacity to over 50 million tonnes in the long term. The increase will be mainly in India, where the company is working on plans to add over 12 MT.

In India, the company owns and operates 11 MTPA steel plants at Jamshedpur and 1 MTPA at Gamharia in Jharkhand.

In Odisha's Kalinganagar, the company has 9 MTPA production capacity, which includes Neelancha Ipsat Nigam Ltd (NINL), acquired through the insolvency route. Tata Steel also operates a 5.6 MTPA plant in Odisha's Meramandali.