Teachers' Day 2026: Date, theme, history, significance and much more

This year, Teachers’ Day in India falls on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The day honours educators and highlights their role in teaching, mentoring and shaping students. It also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the renowned educator, philosopher and former President of India.

The National Teachers’ Awards will also be presented on Teachers’ Day 2026. On September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards to 48 exemplary school teachers at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Who was Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

In addition to serving as President of India, Radhakrishnan dedicated a significant part of his career to teaching and philosophy. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University and taught philosophy at several universities.

He later became India’s first Vice-President and second President. His views on education continue to shape the significance of Teachers’ Day. September 5, 2026, also marks the 51st death anniversary of Radhakrishnan, who passed away on April 17, 1975.

Teacher’s Day Date and significance

The tradition has an interesting backstory. After Dr Radhakrishnan became President of India in 1962, some of his friends and students expressed a desire to celebrate his birthday.

Radhakrishnan, however, suggested that the day be observed as Teachers’ Day instead. His idea was simple yet meaningful: rather than celebrating one individual, the occasion should honour educators and recognise their contribution to society. Since then, September 5 has been observed as Teachers’ Day in India.

Teachers’ Day 2026 Theme

The Ministry of Education has not announced a specific official theme for Teachers’ Day 2026. While the government has used themes for the observance in some years, there is no fixed annual theme. The focus of this year’s celebrations includes recognising the contribution of teachers through the National Teachers’ Awards.

Teacher’s Day 2026 celebration

The National Teachers’ Awards will also be presented on September 5, 2026. President Droupadi Murmu will honour 48 teachers at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The recipients were selected through a three-stage process at the district, state and national levels. The awardees include educators from 27 states, seven Union Territories and six central government organisations.

ALSO READ: School Holidays in September 2026: Check Janmashtami, Ganpati dates, more Established in 1958, the National Teachers’ Awards recognise educators who have made significant contributions to the field of education and positively impacted the lives of their students.

Is World Teachers’ Day different from Teachers' Day celebrated in India?

Teachers’ Day in India is distinct from World Teachers’ Day, which is observed globally on October 5. According to UNESCO, the international observance has been marked since 1994 to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.