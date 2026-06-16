Telangana govt to unveil road named after Trump in Hyderabad on June 23

The Telangana government is set to rename a road named after US President Donald Trump here next week.

The 'Donald Trump Avenue located near the American consulate here is expected to be inaugurated on June 23, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Telangana government in December last year said a high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad will be named 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

It has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR (Regional Ring Road) in honour of the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

The government had also said a prominent stretch would be named 'Google Street' to recognise the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.

The naming of the key roads after globally renowned personalities and companies is part of the Revanth Reddy government's initiative to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development.