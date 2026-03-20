Telangana presents ₹3.24 trn budget with focus on infra, poll promises

The Telangana government on Friday presented a budget of ₹3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27, up by nearly ₹20,000 crore over the previous year, prioritising its flagship programmes such as Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail Phase 2 and 3, besides fulfilment of poll promises.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the revenue expenditure was pegged at ₹2,34,406 crore, and capital expenditure at ₹47,267 crore.

The government granted ₹23,179 crore to the agriculture sector, followed by Energy at ₹21,285 crore.

The minister proposed an allocation of ₹17,907 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and set aside ₹13,679 crore for the Medical and Health Department.

"This Budget is a charter of resolve to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana. We have designed it to reflect the comprehensive development of the State. We are governing in adherence to constitutional values and with transparency. We do not lie for applause. This government works on the foundation of facts," he said.

In 202526, Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), at current prices, is ₹17,82,198 crore compared to the previous year, the growth rate has been recorded at 10.7 per cent.

In the financial year 202526, at current prices, the State's per capita income stood at ₹4,18,931, with a growth rate of 10.2 per cent., the minister said.