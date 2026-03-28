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Telangana to explore AI tax to offset job losses, says CM Revanth Reddy

CM Reddy described AI as a 'double-edged sword', warning that risks could outweigh benefits if not managed early

Revanth Reddy, Revanth, Telangan CM

Drawing parallels with earlier technological shifts, the CM said machines have eased manual work rather than replacing it (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said the state government is exploring policies to tax AI companies to compensate people who may lose jobs due to automation.

In a virtual address to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium of Harvard Kennedy School in the US on Friday night, he described AI as a "double-edged sword", warning that risks could outweigh benefits if not managed early.

"We will also try to bring policies similar to those on pollution, where polluting industries have to pay for carbon credits we will try to introduce laws so AI firms can be taxed for people credits," said Reddy, who recently completed a five-day leadership programme at the Harvard Kennedy School.

 

"It is only fair that our companies with trillions of dollars of valuation compensate people and society whose jobs are lost," he said.

Drawing parallels with earlier technological shifts, the CM said machines have eased manual work rather than replacing it.

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"AI will change the scope of work for doctors, lawyers, architects, film makers, writers, poets, policy makers instead of replacing them."  He cautioned that entry-level hiring could decline, even as overall output rises.

Reddy also highlighted that the Bharat Future City, being developed by his government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, will have one district devoted to Artificial Intelligence.

The AI City would be a one-stop destination for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) in AI, its applications, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Telangana Telangana govt Revanth Reddy artifical intelligence

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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