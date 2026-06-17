Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam
Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Instant messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre' decision to suspend its operations in India until June 22 in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examinations.
The matter was mentioned on an urgent basis before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia by advocate Madhav Khosla. The court agreed to hear the plea later today, reported Bar &Bench.
More From This Section
Topics : NEET UG Telegram Question paper leak
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:33 AM IST