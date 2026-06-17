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Home / India News / Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam

Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam

Telegram moves Delhi HC against curbs imposed ahead of Neet UG re-exam

Telegram

Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre' decision to suspend its operations in India until June 22. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 11:38 AM IST

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Instant messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre' decision to suspend its operations in India until June 22 in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examinations.
 
The matter was mentioned on an urgent basis before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia by advocate Madhav Khosla. The court agreed to hear the plea later today, reported Bar &Bench.
 
  

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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