TG Mohandas taken into custody over remarks on Delhi Neet protest
Right-wing commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody in Kochi over alleged remarks on a Delhi NEET protest made in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel
PTI
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Right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry here on Sunday over remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about a students' protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak, police said.
A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is probing the case, reached Mohandas' residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry on Sunday evening along with officials from the local police station.
Police said Mohandas was present when the investigation team arrived.
The police team collected information about his YouTube account and digital equipment allegedly used to create and upload the video, officials said.
Police sources said Mohandas would be questioned in detail as part of the investigation.
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The case was registered following a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas' YouTube channel, 'Pathrika', were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.
In the video, Mohandas allegedly said the Delhi students' protest "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and claimed that there would be no complaints because "those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped".
He also allegedly said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse and, if they refused, "open fire".
He further claimed that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.
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Topics : NEET Question paper leak Protest
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First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 9:20 PM IST