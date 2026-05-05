The art and the artist: India Inc shines on the Met Gala 2026 carpet

Raja Ravi Varma, Ajanta cave paintings, Subodh Gupta, intricate embroidery and gemstones – art from the past and present, and artists known and unknown, came together at Met Gala 2026, where the dress code, "Fashion is Art”, was part of the overarching theme, “Costume Art”. India Inc found representation through Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla and Natasha Poonawala. Isha Ambani, who spearheads Reliance Retail, wore a custom Gaurav Gupta sari, with a jasmine hair sculpture by Brooklyn-based Sourabh Gupta, who is recognised as a paper flower artist. She carried a mango sculpture by New Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta, known for incorporating everyday objects into his art.

Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson of Svatantra Microfin, who holds several key positions across the Aditya Birla group, also went with a Subodh Gupta artwork in the form of metallic mask – an amalgam of stainless steel spoons, ladles and miniature tiffins.

And Serum Institute of India Executive Director Natasha Poonawala opted for a white Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with an orchid sculpture by British artist Marc Quinn, who is also known for portraying the “Self” every five years to capture changes in his physical appearance over time.

Held on the first Monday of May every year, the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year, the event was sponsored by billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos amidst protests over wealth inequality and workers’ rights.