Monday, October 26, 2026 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site

Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site

According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire

north block fire

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot | Image: X@milinddeora

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A minor fire broke out on the terrace of the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday and promptly extinguished by the authorities, with no casualties reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot.

According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched.

 

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Arnab: Andhra, Odisha prepare to evacuate people ahead of landfall

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM inspects Yamuna cruise ahead of trial, launch expected in days

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi's convoy involved in minor collision on Purvanchal Expressway

Supreme Court, SC

Flat buyers shouldn't be made to suffer for lapses of govt authorities: SC

Topics : Delhi fire Delhi Fire accident Cabinet Secretariat

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 12:15 PM IST