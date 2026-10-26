Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site
According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire
Press Trust of India New Delhi
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A minor fire broke out on the terrace of the Union secretariat's North Block here on Monday and promptly extinguished by the authorities, with no casualties reported, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
Thick smoke was seen billowing from the building, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot.
According to the DFS, some internal dismantling work was underway at the building, which might have led to the fire.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 11.10 am reporting smoke emanating from the building, following which six fire tenders were dispatched.
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Topics : Delhi fire Delhi Fire accident Cabinet Secretariat
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 12:15 PM IST