Three coaches of Ujjaini Express derail near Rishikesh, no casualties
Railway sources said the locomotive collided with the buffer (dead end) located at the terminus of the shunting line, resulting in increased pressure on the coaches
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Three coaches of the Ujjaini Express derailed near the Khand Gaon area here on Monday night when the train was being moved to the railway yard, officials said.
There were no passengers on board when the incident occurred around 9:40 pm on Monday close to the Yog Nagri railway station.
According to officials, the accident occurred when the train was passing through the yard area.
The train runs between Lakshmibai Nagar in Indore and Yog Nagari Rishikesh. Railway sources said the locomotive collided with the buffer (dead end) located at the terminus of the shunting line, resulting in increased pressure on the coaches.
Consequently, one coach was thrown off the tracks, while another buckled in the middle.
Three coaches of the train sustained damage in the incident, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 10:38 AM IST