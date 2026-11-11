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Three CRPF personnel injured in terrorist attack at Kulgam checkpost

Three CRPF personnel were injured, one critically, after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a checkpost near Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

crpf terror attack

Security forces have launched a search operation in Kulgam after a terrorist attack on a CRPF checkpost injured three personnel, raising fresh concerns over security in south Kashmir. | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

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Two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, officials said. Security forces have launched a massive search for the attackers who sped away.
 The attack took place around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar, about 75 km from here and just a kilometre away from the heavily-guarded Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
 The area has been cordoned off and security stepped up.
 The injured troopers were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district, around 22 km from the scene of the attack.
 While one sustained critical injuries with wounds in his abdomen, the other two escaped with relatively minor injuries -- one with a grazing bullet wound on his arm and the other who was hit on his foot.
 

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 Visuals from the ground showed the wounded troopers being taken on stretchers into hospital and medical personnel rushing to their aid.
 Investigators are closely scanning CCTV footage, including from shops in the area, and trying to establish where the assailants came from. The footage shows shuttered shops. The sound of the barrage of gunshots and some people shouting can also be heard.
 Shortly after the attack targeting the CRPF, additional barricades were put. Security personnel in armoured vehicles were seen near the site as reinforcements were sent amid ambulance sirens going off and announcements made on loudspeakers asking locals to stay indoors.
 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam but not near the site of the attack.
 The area is located close to the Pir Panjal mountain range which connects Kulgam to Ramban, Reasi and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division.
 Earlier this year, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Kulgam on July 31. Also in July, terrorists had also shot dead a cop in neighbouring Anantnag town

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Topics : terror attack in India Jammu and Kashmir CRPF camp attack

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 9:45 PM IST