The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rainfall across large parts of India on Tuesday, with active pre-monsoon weather conditions expected to persist over north, central, east and southern regions through the week.

The Met Department has forecast continued thunderstorm activity over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and several other states, while heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Northeast.

Temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees Celsius during the week after sharp cooling in recent days.

Thunderstorms, lightning activity to persist

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur over large parts of northwest and central India.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to witness intermittent spells of rain and thunderstorms, while parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are also likely to remain under the influence of active weather systems.

Strong winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph are forecast over isolated locations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. Hailstorm activity is also expected to occur in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

In eastern India, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness thunderstorm activity along with light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rain forecast for South, Northeast India

South peninsular India is likely to remain one of the wettest regions in the country over the coming days as the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of Karnataka and Lakshadweep, while Kerala and Mahe may witness very heavy rainfall later this week.

The Northeast region of the country is expected to continue receiving widespread rainfall through the week.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with rain activity likely to intensify in several areas over the coming days.

Monsoon delayed over Kerala

Even as thunderstorms, lightning and widespread rainfall continue across large parts of the country, the southwest monsoon remains delayed over Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into Kerala within the next two to three days.

Typically, the monsoon season begins around June 1, marking the onset of the four-month rainy season over the country. The IMD had earlier projected its arrival around May 26, with a model error margin of plus or minus four days. However, the monsoon is yet to make landfall over the state despite active pre-monsoon weather across several regions.

Meanwhile, the Centre stepped up efforts to counter the ill effects of low rainfall by forming crop weather watch and crisis management groups, and by circulating a crisis management plan to state governments.

Delhi weather forecast

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies over Delhi along with light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday and during the next few days.

Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph during thunderstorm activity, while intermittent spells of light rainfall are likely to occur across parts of Delhi-NCR.

Despite the forecast of a rise in temperatures across northwest India during the week, cloud cover and rain activity are expected to keep temperatures in Delhi below the extreme levels witnessed during the recent heatwave spell.