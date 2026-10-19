Tiger Shroff firing case: Actor seen with bandages on chest, arm; probe on

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of actor Tiger Shroff’s driver, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand when gunmen opened fire at the actor’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening.

The police have also formed 15 teams, including personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch, to identify and arrest those involved in the incident, news agency ANI reported, citing a Mumbai Police statement.

Shroff, 36, escaped unhurt in the firing, which took place around 7 pm near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver, identified only as Chauhan, sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment, police said.

Soon after the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff at his residence. ANI shared a video from inside the actor’s residence showing Shinde’s visit. In the video, Shroff is seen sitting next to Shinde, with bandages visible on his chest and one arm.

A video of the firing incident has also surfaced on social media. A social media post has claimed responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang . However, the police have not verified the authenticity of the claim, news agency PTI reported.

Police investigate firing incident The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify the assailants. A forensic team visited the scene to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle and determine the number of rounds fired, a PTI report said.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified person allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car while Shroff and a friend were present. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have launched a search for those involved.

Fadnavis speaks to actor, police commissioner

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Shroff after the firing, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, sought details of the incident from the police commissioner and directed the police to expedite the investigation, arrest the assailants and take strict action against those responsible.

He also assured the actor of the government’s support. “We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry,” Fadnavis told Shroff over the phone, the statement said.

Actor Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s father, also confirmed that his son was safe and was assisting officials at the police station.

Opposition slams Maha govt's law and order

The firing incident prompted Opposition leaders in Maharashtra to question the state government’s handling of law and order.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Mahayuti government of creating a “jungle raj” in the state and demanded Fadnavis’s resignation on moral grounds.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant referred to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique , the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats against actors and film producers in a post on X. He questioned the state government’s efforts to rein in criminal elements.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also demanded that Maharashtra have a separate Home Minister, holding Fadnavis responsible for the situation.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar referred to the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane. He also cited the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu and said such incidents could affect investor confidence in Mumbai.

Pawar said the Home portfolio should be handed over to a “competent minister” if the situation had become difficult to manage.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that criminals were operating without fear of the law in Maharashtra. He urged Fadnavis to take steps to strengthen law enforcement and ensure public safety.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare alleged that the firing exposed the state government’s failure to act against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“The firing was a warning not to industrialists or VIPs but to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, that the Bishnoi gang operates with impunity,” Andhare was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If the government has the courage, when will it crush the Bishnoi gang?” she asked.

(With inputs from agencies)