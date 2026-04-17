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'Time to give half of population its rights': PM Modi on women's quota bill

Hours before the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, PM Modi said it is now time that half the country's population gets its rights

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi said this is a great opportunity to extend service to the women of the country and to honour them (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to all Lok Sabha members to vote in favour of the women's reservation bill and to not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of the country's 'nari shakti'.

Hours before the voting on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Modi also said that for four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's quota and it is now time that half the country's population gets its rights.

Members of the Lower House will also vote on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill for delimitation of constituencies and increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 816 to implement the proposed amended women's quota law.

 

"In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal...Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favour of women's reservation.

"On behalf of the country's 'Nari Shakti', I also plead to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of 'Nari Shakti'," Modi said in his appeal in Hindi posted on X.

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He said this is a great opportunity to extend service to the women of the country and to honour them, and the MPs should not deprive them of new opportunities.

"I would say to all the members of Parliament... Keeping in mind your mother, sister, daughter, wife at your home, listen to your conscience. If this amendment will be passed by consensus, the women of the country will become even more empowered. The democracy of the country will become even more empowered," he said.

"Come, let us together create history today. Give the women of India, the country's half population, their rightful due," the PM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Women's Reservation Women's Reservation Bill Women Reservation Bill

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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