Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Death toll raises to 9, 69 hospitalised

Death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district increased to nine on Tuesday, the government said.

The health department, in its release, said that all the deceased are women. Seven of them were from Odisha and two from Assam.

Eight of the deceased were identified as Shibani, Jumani Juang, Geetha Juanga, Purinama Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parbavathi Juanga, Sita Hasda, Anjita Soren, while one couldn't be identified yet.

The toxic industrial chemical leak occurred during routine industrial operations on June 21, at the facility located in the Kannigaipair/Manjungaranai area near Periyapalayam.

Of the total 69, who are admitted to hospitals, a total of 27 persons are getting medical treatment at Vels Hospital, 18 at Venkateswara Hospital, 11 are in Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital, and 13 were treated in Stanley Medical College Hospital here. Two others were already discharged.

The affected persons were admitted to the hospitals with severe symptoms of ammonia inhalation, including acute breathlessness, coughing, chest discomfort, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

The Health Department further said that the health conditions of those hospitalised were closely monitored.

Monitoring and assessment of the affected area were undertaken to ensure public safety. With regard to the current situation, the statement said the Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals.

Coordination between district authorities and healthcare institutions facilitates timely treatment, surveillance and response activities, the statement further said.