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Home / India News / TMC condemns murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath

TMC condemns murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath

Aide of Suvendu Adhikari shot dead in Kolkata, sparking political tensions after poll results

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Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:01 AM IST

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The Trinamool Congress condemned the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath by unidentified men on the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday night and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the incident.

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force," the party said in a statement.

"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI probe so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay," it said.

 

Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Suvendu Adhikari TMC Murder

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:01 AM IST

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