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Home / India News / TN CM Vijay raises Mekedatu, fishermen arrests in meeting with PM Modi

TN CM Vijay raises Mekedatu, fishermen arrests in meeting with PM Modi

The meeting assumes significance as it was the TVK chief's maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month

C Joseph Vijay, Narendra Modi, Mekedatu dam, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, Tamil Nadu fishermen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI Images)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the TVK chief's maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month.

A government press release said the CM expressed serious concern over Karnataka's announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river, saying the move was completely against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

 

The CM requested Modi to issue a clear directive allowing the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (invocation song) to be sung at the start of government events.

During the meeting, Vijay also urged the prime minister to take strong measures to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their vessels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu joseph vijay chandrasekhar

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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