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Home / India News / TN Cong MLAs shift to Hyderabad as TVK seeks numbers to form govt

TN Cong MLAs shift to Hyderabad as TVK seeks numbers to form govt

Congress MLA P Viswanathan from Melur, who was formerly the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, was leading the group of five MLAs during their stay in Hyderabad

Congress, Congress flag

The Congress has already declared its support for TVK, and Viswanathan is likely to become a minister if a TVK government is formed (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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With uncertainty continuing over government formation in Tamil Nadu, five Congress MLAs from the state were camping in Hyderabad on Saturday in an apparent move by the party to prevent any poaching attempts.

Congress MLA P Viswanathan from Melur, who was formerly the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, was leading the group of five MLAs during their stay in Hyderabad, party sources said.

The Congress has already declared its support for TVK, and Viswanathan is likely to become a minister if a TVK government is formed, the sources added.

Actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which won 108 seats-10 short of a majority-had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK parties that had been allied with the DMK, seeking their support to form the government after emerging as the single largest party in its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, held on April 23.

 

The VCK, a long-time ally of the Left parties, is expected to formally announce its support for the Vijay-led TVK, following the stand taken by the communist parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu government Congress

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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