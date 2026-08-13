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Home / India News / TN govt mandates rendition of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu first at official events

TN govt mandates rendition of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu first at official events

State government order follows a unanimous Assembly resolution and requires Tamil Thaai Vazhthu to be sung first at government, educational and public functions

Vijay, C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order mandating the singing of the official state song - Tamil Thaai Vazhthu - first in the sequence of songs to be rendered at all official events.

The GO directs that the state song should be rendered first at all public, educational, and government functions, and the directive enforces standing when the anthem is being rendered while exempting the differently-abled persons.

The GO issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on August 12 follows a unanimous resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 10. It applies to all educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings.

 

It recalled the resolution piloted by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, stating that the "Assembly proudly records that Tamil is the ancient classical language of the world and Tamil civilisation is one of the oldest cultural traditions in the world."  The song taken from the play 'Manonmaniam', written in 1891 by Manonmaniam Sundaranar, has been made the first song to be sung at government functions since November 23, 1970. It has been mandated that Tamil Thaai Vazhthu will be sung before the start of the event, as it has been officially recognised as the state song since December 17, 2021.

This resolution followed the Union Home Ministry's communication dated July 9, 2026, about the singing of the state anthem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government joseph vijay chandrasekhar

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 11:44 AM IST