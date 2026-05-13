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Home / India News / TN govt revokes order appointing astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD to CM

TN govt revokes order appointing astrologer Radhan Pandit as OSD to CM

The decision to withdraw the Government Order (GO) comes less than 24 hours after the appointment was made on Tuesday, following a wave of sharp criticism from political opponents

Vijay, TVK

The appointment had sparked a heated debate in the State Assembly earlier in the day (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday revoked its order appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, an astrologer, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD - Political) to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The decision to withdraw the Government Order (GO) comes less than 24 hours after the appointment was made on Tuesday, following a wave of sharp criticism from political opponents and allies of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alike.

The appointment had sparked a heated debate in the State Assembly earlier in the day. Opposition leaders, including DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, strongly condemned the move on the floor of the House, questioning the induction of an astrologer into a key political administrative role.

 

Facing mounting pressure and backlash from various quarters, the Vijay-led administration moved quickly to rescind the appointment.

Vettrivel, widely known as an astrologer, had been designated to handle political affairs in the Chief Minister's Office before the government decided to backtrack on the decision.

Official sources confirmed that the GO stands cancelled with immediate effect. Further details on a replacement for the post are yet to be announced. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu joseph vijay chandrasekhar

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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