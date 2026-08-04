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Home / India News / Traffic advisory: Diversions in South, Central Delhi today for Chehlum

Traffic advisory: Diversions in South, Central Delhi today for Chehlum

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid affected routes, use the Metro, and allow extra travel time as diversions are in place across South and Central Delhi for Chehlum processions

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

The police have also warned of heavy traffic movement and diversions on key routes across Central Delhi between 12 pm and 5 pm due to the processions (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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The  Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters travelling through South Delhi to plan their routes carefully on Tuesday, as special arrangements and diversions have been put in place in South and Central Delhi for the Chehlum processions.
 
According to the advisory, traffic congestion and slow movement are expected on Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Ring Road, Bhishma Pitamah Marg (BP Marg) and adjoining roads in the Southern Range from 2 pm onwards. Those travelling have been advised to avoid these areas where possible and use alternative routes.
The police have also warned of heavy traffic movement and diversions on key routes across Central Delhi between 12 pm and 5 pm due to the processions. While the advisory does not specify all affected roads in the area, commuters travelling through these routes have been urged to be prepared for additional travel time.
 
 
In a post on social media platform X, the Delhi Traffic Police advised residents to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and avoid the affected routes wherever possible. It also urged commuters to prefer Metro Rail for hassle-free travel during the day.

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People travelling to railway stations, airports and hospitals have been asked to keep sufficient buffer time to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion. In addition, passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use the Ajmeri Gate side during the notified hours.
 
The traffic police said special arrangements and diversions would remain in force throughout the day and requested commuters to cooperate with personnel deployed on the ground.
 
Residents have also been advised to stay updated through the official Delhi Traffic Police channels on social media for real-time information on diversions, congestion and route changes before starting their journey.
 

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Topics : Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Police Traffic Delhi Metro BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:43 PM IST