Traffic curbs announced for Honey Singh's concert in Delhi today

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions around the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium near the Raj Ghat on Saturday in view of Honey Singh's concert, officials said on Friday.

According to an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, congestion is expected between 2 pm and 10 pm due to the arrival of audience for the concert scheduled at the stadium from 4 pm to 11 pm.

The stretches likely to be affected include IP Marg (MGM Road), Vikas Marg and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Depot.

Traffic diversion and restrictions will be in place on IP Marg and Vikas Marg, while heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the stretch from Rajghat to IP Marg during the specified period, the advisory said.

Parking will not be permitted on Ring Road from Rajghat to the IP Flyover on both carriageways. Vehicles found parked along the roadside will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory said.

Police said entry arrangements for spectators have been planned through different gates of the stadium. Entry to gates 7 and 8 on Velodrome Road will be permitted from Velodrome Road, while gates 21 and 22, and 16 and 18 located on Ring Road will have entry from MGM Road.

According to the advisory, limited parking space will be available near the stadium only for vehicles with valid parking labels displayed on the windscreen.

Vehicles without authorised parking labels will not be allowed near the venue, it said.