Traffic curbs in central Delhi for half marathon on Mar 29: Police advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory ahead of a half-marathon on March 29, warning of traffic restrictions in central parts of the city.

The event organised by Times Internet Limited will begin at 5 am from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and continue till 10 am, covering key stretches including C-Hexagon, Kartavya Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Mansingh Road before culminating at the stadium.

According to the advisory, no vehicles will be allowed to halt or park on India Gate, Mansingh Road, Janpath, Kartavya Path, Ashoka Road, Akbar Road, and along the marathon route.

Commuters have been advised to avoid several key roads during the event, including Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Shahjahan Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road and Pandara Road, it said.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be towed away, the advisory said, adding that they will be relocated to the traffic pit near Bhairo Mandir on Bhairon Marg.