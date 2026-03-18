Traffic curbs in central Delhi today from 4pm to 9pm, police issue advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of central Delhi due to official exigencies.

According to the advisory, the curbs will be in place between 4 pm and 9 pm on both carriageways and service roads around several key stretches, including W Point, A Point at ITO Chowk, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road.

Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes during the specified hours and use alternative roads to ensure a hassle-free journey. The police have urged the public to plan their travel to avoid last-minute delays.

Those travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to avoid DDU Marg. Instead, they are advised to take the Kotla CutMirdard Chowk route or use the Delhi Gateroundabout Kamla Market stretch for onward movement, the advisory said.

Parking will be permitted only in designated areas, and no vehicles will be allowed to be parked along the affected stretches mentioned above.

Vehicles found parked in violation of the directions will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, it added.