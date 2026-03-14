Traffic curbs in south Delhi on Sunday for 'Run for Good Marathon'

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across parts of south Delhi on Sunday morning for the "Run for Good Marathon" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN), police said.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued on Saturday, the event begins at 6 am on March 15. Vehicular movement will be regulated or diverted on certain stretches to ensure the smooth conduct of the run.

Restrictions on heavy vehicles from the JLN Stadium red light to the whole of BP Marg will remain in effect from 5 am to 9.30 am to prevent traffic congestion.

Commuters may face heavy traffic or restrictions on roads approaching the stadium, including BP Marg, CGO Complex Road, 2nd Avenue Road and 4th Avenue Road.

Police have identified multiple diversion points to manage traffic during the event.

Heavy vehicles coming from Sewa Nagar, Jor Bagh and INA will be diverted towards Aurobindo Marg via 4th Avenue Road and Sewa Nagar Market Road at the Mehar Chand Market signal.

Traffic coming from the Kotla Mubarakpur, Defence Colony Market and Andrews Ganj will be diverted towards Defence Colony Market Road at the Kotla red light.

Vehicles coming from Khanna Market and Lodhi Colony residential areas will not have access to Lodhi Road and will be diverted towards Jor Bagh Road at the 2nd Avenue Road-Jor Bagh crossing.

Similarly, traffic coming from Sewa Nagar and Jor Bagh will not be allowed to enter Lodhi Road and will be diverted towards Jor Bagh Road at the 4th Avenue Road-Jor Bagh crossing.

Vehicles coming from the Moolchand side will not be permitted to take a left turn onto JLN Road at the Lala Lajpat Rai Cut near the CBI building and will instead be directed to continue straight on Mathura Road towards the Delhi Zoo.

Emergency vehicles, including those of the police, ambulance and fire services, will be allowed free access on roads where restrictions or diversions are imposed while on emergency duty.