Traffic curbs to be imposed in north Delhi in view of official function

The function will be held from 11 am to 4 pm due to which traffic may be affected on several key stretches

Traffic movement in parts of north Delhi is likely to remain affected on Wednesday in view of an official function at Lok Niwas, police said.

The function will be held from 11 am to 4 pm due to which traffic may be affected on several key stretches including ITO Chowk, Ring Road, Mall Road, Rajpur Road, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Chauburja Marg, Bhiku Ram Jain Marg, Shamnath Marg, Boulevard Road and Lok Niwas Marg, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The police said diversions may be implemented as per need at several points including PS Civil Lines red light, Shamnath Marg red light, Tis Hazari Court red light, Khoya Mandi U-turn, Khyber Pass red light, St Stephen's red light, Rajpur Authority Cut and MCD Chowk.

 

"All vehicles will be diverted from these points as and when required, except emergency vehicles," the advisory said.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed on the Raj Niwas Marg from 10 am to 4 pm, it added.

