Traffic diversions likely in central Delhi on April 8 for IPL match: Police

Traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on April 8 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, police said.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, congestion is expected on key stretches around the stadium from 12 pm to midnight, with the match between the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans scheduled between 7 pm and 10.30 pm.

The advisory said that, depending on traffic conditions, diversions and restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg during the day.

Movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will remain prohibited on these corridors, including stretches between Daryaganj and Delhi Gate, Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, and ITO to Delhi Gate, the advisory read.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Asaf Ali Road (Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate), and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (Delhi Gate to ITO) in both carriageways, it added.

Entry to the stadium will be regulated through designated gates, with access routes divided across the south, east and west sides via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

The police said parking near the stadium will be restricted, with facilities available only for labelled vehicles.

According to the advisory, free parking, along with park-and-ride services, has been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. Shuttle bus services will operate from these locations starting two hours before the match and continuing until one hour after it concludes, it added.

Additionally, app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points have been designated at Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College, Rajghat Chowk and the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat.

Vehicles found parked illegally on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover will be towed and prosecuted, the advisory read.