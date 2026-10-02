Traffic restrictions in Delhi near Jantar Mantar amid planned protest

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid affected stretches wherever possible, as traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday.

This is in anticipation of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the AAP and student unions. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.

Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said.

Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.

The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible.

"Barricading and traffic diversions may be put in place. Commuters should expect increased travel time on adjoining roads," it said.

Motorists travelling towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and Central Delhi have been advised to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

"Stopping or parking of vehicles on or near the regulated stretches is prohibited and may further disrupt traffic movement," the advisory said.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will remain applicable in the specified area as per orders of the competent authority, it said, urging the public to comply with directions issued by authorities and on-ground personnel.