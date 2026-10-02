Friday, October 02, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Traffic restrictions in Delhi near Jantar Mantar amid planned protest

Traffic restrictions in Delhi near Jantar Mantar amid planned protest

Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining stretches, and plan alternate routes to avoid delays

Security beefs up as barricades installed at Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police denies permission for a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation(PTI Photo)

Security beefs up as barricades installed at Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police denies permission for a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journeys and avoid affected stretches wherever possible, as traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place near Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas on Friday.

This is in anticipation of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar by the AAP and student unions. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes. At the same time, movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.

 

Traffic on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, and commuters have been advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible, the advisory said.

Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.

Also Read

delhi protest

11 Metro stations shut, security tightened ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

Protest, CEC Protest, ECI Protest

Protest demanding CEC Kumar's resignation at Jantar Mantar today: Details

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Cabinet clears ₹1,789.52 crore AI-enabled system to manage Delhi traffic

Phagwara: Debris and charred remains lie scattered on the ground after a protest by students at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus, in Phagwara, Punjab

LPU protest: SIT formed, classes suspended for 10 days; what we know so far

Lovely Professional University protests

LPU suspends classes for 10 days, postpones mid-term exams amid protests

The Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible.

"Barricading and traffic diversions may be put in place. Commuters should expect increased travel time on adjoining roads," it said.

Motorists travelling towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and Central Delhi have been advised to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time.

"Stopping or parking of vehicles on or near the regulated stretches is prohibited and may further disrupt traffic movement," the advisory said.

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will remain applicable in the specified area as per orders of the competent authority, it said, urging the public to comply with directions issued by authorities and on-ground personnel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Rajghat, PM Modi tribute

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary, recalls legacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Putin lauds Modi's peace push, says PM has 'good ideas' to end Ukraine war

polls, elections, voters, votes

SIR row: ECI orders special drive to enrol 'left-out' voters in 20 states

Delhi weather

Clear skies continue in Delhi; heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal, Kerala

fuel statopm

Govt likely to forbid private retailers from caps on petrol, diesel sales

Topics : Delhi traffic Delhi Traffic Police Delhi Police Jantar Mantar Protest

Buzzing :

Stock Market HolidayBank Holiday Gandhi JayantiAsian Games 2026 LIVEUPI Volume Dip SepFlydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streaming52-week lows todayCJP Protests Oct 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST