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Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslides in Ramban

Movement of vehicles has been stopped in both directions on the highway as landslides and shooting stones have blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote

landslide, rescue, Uttarakhand landslide

Men and machines are working to clear the highway of slides and shooting stones (Representative Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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Traffic on the JammuSrinagar national highway was suspended early Monday following landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains in Ramban district, officials said.

Movement of vehicles has been stopped in both directions on the highway as landslides and shooting stones have blocked both tubes between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, a traffic police spokesperson said.

Men and machines are working to clear the highway of slides and shooting stones.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu landslide Indian highways highway

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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