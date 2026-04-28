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Home / India News / Tripura, Kerala top list of best-governed panchayats in India: PAI 2.0

Tripura, Kerala top list of best-governed panchayats in India: PAI 2.0

Data shows that out of the total 1,176 gram panchayats which submitted data for the index, almost 943 (80.2 per cent) have figured in category 'A' as per the index

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Photo: Website/ Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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Tripura and Kerala are among the states which have the best-governed panchayats in the country, having the highest percentage in the ‘A’ category as per the latest (2023–24) Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0 released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Tuesday.
 
Data shows that out of the total 1,176 gram panchayats which submitted data for the index, almost 943 (80.2 per cent) have figured in category ‘A’ as per the index.
 
In Kerala, out of the 941 panchayats which submitted data, around 95 figured in category ‘A’ (10.1 per cent). Odisha was the third-best state in terms of governance at the lowest level of government in India, with 8.2 per cent of the 6,794 panchayats in the state figuring in category ‘A’. Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland were among the states which have the largest number of panchayats in the worst ‘category D’ out of the total panchayats that submitted data.
 
 
PAI, which the government claims is the world’s first nationwide framework to measure the progress of rural local government, measures the performance of each of the more than 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country on more than 150 parameters and 230 data points across sectors such as health, water, infrastructure, sustainability, governance, women’s empowerment and environmental sustainability.
 
The index is anchored in the framework of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. 
The government says PAI is a significant tool for Union ministries and state governments to assess the outcome of their schemes and also paves the path for policy formulation, ensuring more transparent and accountable rural governance. 
“PAI has now become a key evidence-based tool for improving planning, performance monitoring, and accountability of gram panchayats across states and Union territories. States are actively using PAI scores for evidence-based planning, prioritisation of low-performing themes, and targeted interventions,” Sushil Kumar Lohani, additional secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said. 
S. No State/UT No. of GP submitted Data* Category-A % of Panchayats In Category A
1 Andaman & Nicobar 70 0 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 13310 591 4.4
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108 0 0
4 Assam 2192 25 1.1
5 Bihar 8053 2 0
6 Chhattisgarh 11643 30 0.3
7 Gujarat 14534 75 0.5
8 Goa 188 0 0
9 Haryana 6225 7 0.1
10 Himachal Pradesh 3615 1 0
11 Jammu & Kashmir 4291 1 0
12 Jharkhand 4345 6 0.1
13 Karnataka 5946 36 0.6
14 Kerala 941 95 10.1
15 Ladakh 193 0 0
16 Lakshadweep 10 0 0
17 Madhya Pradesh 23011 33 0.1
18 Maharashtra 27894 315 1.1
19 Manipur 3041 0 0
20 Meghalaya 3069 0 0
21 Nagaland 1277 0 0
22 Mizoram 840 34 4
23 Odisha 6794 555 8.2
24 Puducherry 108 0 0
25 Punjab 13233 1 0
26 Rajasthan 11037 8 0.1
27 Sikkim 199 1 0.5
28 Tamil Nadu 12482 197 1.6
29 Telangana 12556 624 5
30 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 42 1 2.4
31 Tripura 1176 943 80.2
32 Uttarakhand 7766 3 0
33 Uttar Pradesh 57678 51 0.1
34 West Bengal* 0   0
  Total 259867 3635 1.4
 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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