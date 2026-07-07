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Tripura makes singing of national song, anthem compulsory at all schools

The chief minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued exhaustive directive regarding the respect, decorum, and official versions of the national song of India, 'Vande Mataram'

Manik Saha, Manik, Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the School Education department has made the singing of the full version of the national song 'Vande Mataram', along with the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana', compulsory in all schools of the state.

The chief minister in a Facebook post said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued exhaustive directive regarding the respect, decorum, and official versions of the national song of India, 'Vande Mataram'.

"The guidelines specifically mandate that proper protocol must be observed across all formal, semi-formal, and educational forums to instil national pride and maintain the rich cultural heritage associated with the national song", he wrote.

 

Saha said, "In pursuance of the aforementioned national directives and to promote national integration and cultivate unconditional respect towards national symbols among the youth, the Education (School) department proposes to enforce uniform implementation of these guidelines in all government, government-aided, and privately managed schools, including all government-aided and un-aided recognised Madrassa operating within the administrative jurisdiction of the state.

Hence, it is proposed that the daily academic routine of all schools shall formally commence with the singing of the full version of the national song 'Vande-Mataram' followed by singing of the national anthem 'Jan-Gana-Mana', he said.

"This is issued as per the decision of the Council of Ministers of Tripura held on June 25", he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tripura Tripura CM national anthem India's national anthem

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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