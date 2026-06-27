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Home / India News / Tripura minister praises TSCBL for 66% credit-deposit ratio in FY26

Tripura minister praises TSCBL for 66% credit-deposit ratio in FY26

The state's overall CDR stands at 49 per cent as against the national average of 83 per cent

Bank, banks, banking

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Saturday lauded the Tripura State Cooperative Bank Ltd (TSCBL) for recording the highest credit deposit ratio (CDR) of 66 per cent in the 2025-26 fiscal among the lenders operating in the northeastern state.

The state's overall CDR stands at 49 per cent as against the national average of 83 per cent, officials said.

"TSCBL has been relentlessly working to boost grassroots-level banking system across the state. Due to the all-out efforts to ensure credit flow to small and micro enterprises, the bank's CDR has increased to 66 per cent during 2025-26," the minister told reporters here on the sidelines of the lender's 43rd annual general meeting.

 

The minister said that TSCBL's net profit has risen from ₹36 crore in 2024-25 to ₹70 crore in 2025-26.

On future expansion plans, TSCBL Chairman Nagadhiraj Datta said the bank plans to open six more branches by September, taking the total branches to 73 across Tripura.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tripura Northeast India National News cooperative banks

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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